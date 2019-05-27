Lewis Capaldi dedicates new song to Greggs while working a shift at the food chain

"I looooveeee Greggs."

Lewis Capaldi was spotted serving sausage rolls at a Greggs this weekend and he even dedicated a song to the popular food chain.

The Scottish singer/songwriter was seen working in one of Middlesborough’s Greggs outlets while he was in the area performing at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. Decked out in the full Greggs uniform, including hairnet, he told customers that he was on work experience and served up breakfasts, coffees, sandwiches and bakes.

Posting a video to social media detailing his experience at Greggs, Capaldi said that “all those school mornings stuffing steak bakes into my face turned out to be worth it.”

Once the word spread, fans flocked to meet him. “So just met @LewisCapaldi at Greggs,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “@lewiscapaldi is hands down one of the nicest guys.”

The chain changed their name to ‘Capaldi’s’ for the brief time the singer/songwriter was on shift, even printing his name on some of the paper bags the food is served in.

After taking time to chat to people, he went outside the shop for an impromptu acoustic performance, dedicating a song to Greggs that we can only assume is called ‘I Love Greggs’.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has announced his first ever arena tour – and he’s taking special consideration for fans who battle anxiety at concerts.

The 22-year-old will head out on a string of arena dates in March 2020, with dates confirmed in Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff and Dublin before he concludes with a massive show at London’s SSE Arena Wembley.