Lewis Capaldi, Diana Ross and Snow Patrol announced for 2021 Lytham Festival

Lewis Capaldi, Diana Ross, Snow Patrol, Lionel Richie And Duran Duran have been announced as the headliners for next year’s Lytham Festival.

The five day event, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2019, will head back to Lytham Green on the Lancashire Coast from June 30 – July 4, 2021.

Also performing across the weekend will be Jack Savoretti, Luke la Volpe, Kodaline, Jade Bird, TLC, and Gloria Gaynor, plus DJ sets from Adele Roberts and the Craig Charles Funk And Soul Show.

Advertisement

Tickets are on sale now and day tickets will go on sale at 8am this Friday (October 30). You can find more information here.

Lytham Festival co-founder and director, Peter Taylor said: “Live music and entertainment is part of the beating heart of the UK and we plan to make Lytham Festival bigger and better than ever before for 2021.

“We have a line-up filled with world-class artists and really cannot wait for June 30th when can all celebrate together and return to Lytham Green.”

It comes after this year’s event was cancelled following the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the event played host to Kylie Minogue, Rod Stewart, Stereophonics, The Human League , Michael Ball, Sheridan Smith, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Scissor Sisters singer Ana Matronic.

Meanwhile, Capaldi and Craig David are among the names on the bill for this weekend’s free gigs presented by McDonald’s.

Advertisement

The fast food giant will play host to a weekend of live music, titled ‘I’m Lovin’ It Live’, taking place October 30 to November 1. Other names on the bill include Stormzy, Kaiser Chiefs and Jess Glynne.