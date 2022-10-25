Lewis Capaldi explains why he changed lyrics written by Ed Sheeran on upcoming album

Lewis Capaldi has updated fans with details about his upcoming album, including why he had to amend lyrics written by Ed Sheeran.

In a new interview with BBC News, Capaldi opened up on the creative process behind his recently announced LP, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, which includes a collaborative effort with Sheeran who is a co-writer on a single titled ‘Pointless’.

Speaking about the song, Capaldi admitted that he had to change lyrics written by Sheeran, which were: “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name.”

“I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022,” Capaldi said. “‘No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!’

“I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”

He also revealed he was initially sceptical of collaborating with Sheeran because “every British artist who has a number one record seems to have Ed on it”.

“That’s a testament to how good he is but I was wary of it,” he said. “My ego was going, ‘I don’t want people thinking Ed wrote my song’.

“I actually mentioned that to him and he offered to take up a pseudonym – but at the end of the day, he did help write it so there should be no question.”

Despite his concerns, the pair went forward with the collaborative effort, with Capaldi adding that Sheeran “brought out the softy in me”.’Pointless’ is set to feature on Lewis Capaldi’s second album which is due for release on May 19, 2023 and is available to pre-order here.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Capaldi described the LP as being “the same” as what’s come before.

He added: “All in all, the album’s the same. I like making this music; it’s done all right in the past.

“I don’t have this sort of artistic desire to go off and reinvent myself. Not at all. I feel like the same person, so why would I be searching for something new?”

UK & EUROPE biggest ever headline tour goes on pre-sale on weds at 9AM!! 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇱🇦🇹🇩🇪🇨🇿🇧🇪🇳🇱🇫🇷🇩🇰🇳🇴🇸🇪🇨🇭🇮🇹🇪🇸 pre-sale codes will be sent tues night for any of ya who have pre-ordered the album from here 👉 https://t.co/LMKdZZaJ9a so so buzzing! who is coming? ❤️ x pic.twitter.com/8YjAqmPPgH — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 22, 2022

The project will feature the recently released ‘Forget Me’ and will be followed by an extensive UK/European arena tour in 2023 which kicks off in Leeds on January 14, with further dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.

Tickets for the shows will go on pre-sale tomorrow (October 26) and go on general sale this Friday (October 28). You will be able to purchase tickets here and here.