Lewis Capaldi fan gets a tattoo of the singer’s face

"HELLOOO LAYDISSS"

A Lewis Capaldi superfan has got a tattoo of the singer’s face.

Twitter user Milly Moore shared her new ink with the Scottish singer, based around an iconic Instagram photo he took of himself with sunglasses on and a towel around his head. It comes complete with the caption “HELLOOO LAYDISSS”.

“Love you hun,” she said when tweeting it to the singer.

Lewis then replied to the tweet, saying “Hahahaha yaaaasss”.

Lewis Capaldi played this weekend’s Glastonbury Festival, coming on stage in a t-shirt with Noel Gallagher‘s face inside a heart, referencing the ongoing beef between the pair.

NME interviewed the singer fresh off stage at Worthy Farm, talking about his Glastonbury experience, Stormzy‘s headline set at the festival and that oh-so-wonderful Gallagher beef.

Ever the joker, the singer was also seen walking around the festival wearing a homemade cardboard sign emblazoned with the words “HOLD ME”.

Joining Bastille for their performance of ‘Joy’ and playing a secret set on the BBC Introducing stage, it was a pretty huge first Glastonbury for the singer, who released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ earlier this year.

After already selling out Wembley Arena for later in the year, the singer this week announced a new last-minute London headline show. He’ll replace Jess Glynne on July 10 at the Kew The Music event.