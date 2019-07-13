Watch Lewis Capaldi party with Noel Gallagher’s daughter, Anaïs, during Noel’s set at Mad Cool

"Dad!"

The ongoing spat between Noel Gallagher and Lewis Capaldi is continuing as Capaldi filmed himself partying with Noel’s daughter Anaïs at Mad Cool festival on Thursday (July 11).

In the video, which you can watch below, both Capaldi and Anaïs can be seen in the audience of Noel’s headline gig at the festival on Thursday. Both start trolling Noel by shouting “Dad!” at him during the performance.

Recently, Anaïs praised Capaldi’s set at Glastonbury, tweeting: “I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up.” Capaldi later replied: “The feeling is mutual.”

You can watch the moment and read some of the reactions below.

An unlikely war of words began earlier this month between Capaldi and Noel when the latter declared that “music is fucking wank at the moment,” before going on to directly mention Capaldi. “Who’s this Capaldi fella?” Noel told Radio X. “Who the fuck’s that idiot?”

Capaldi shared a clip of Gallagher’s comments on the big screens of the Other Stage during his Glastonbury gig (June 29) moments before coming out to perform. Donning an Oasis-style Parka, he took it off to reveal a t-shirt featuring an image of Gallagher’s face inside a love heart. Later, he shared a selfie back stage with Liam Gallagher as the trolling continued.

Since then, the battle has continued with The High-Flying Birds frontman comparing the Glasgow singer to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

Noel also launched a scathing attack on Scotland during the rant about Capaldi earlier this week (July 12).

Noel told Variety: “Fucking Chewbacca should enjoy his 15 minutes. The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his f—ing life so far. He’s just thinking, ‘Wow!’ Well, I know you’re Scottish and all that, but f—ing hell! It is like a third world country, but for fuck’s sake, man, you must have had a better day than this. Surely!”

On stage at Mad Cool festival earlier this week (July 11) Capaldi addressed the beef directly, saying: “Do you like rock and roll? Well, you’ve come to the wrong fucking place. Chewbacca himself is gonna give you some sad sad music.”

Since then, Liam Gallagher has responded to the remarks in a video which sees the former Oasis and Beady Eye frontman eating soup with a fork – in a reference to Noel’s dig about Liam in 2009.

In a thinly veiled swipe at Noel’s comments about Scotland, Liam said: “By the way, Scotland [is a] beautiful country, the people are magnificent. Get yourself up there. I am he, you are he, you are me and we are all together.”