Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Edinburgh gig as fight breaks out

Lewis Capaldi had to halt a gig in Edinburgh when a fight broke out in the crowd.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer was performing at the city’s Usher Hall on Thursday (December 5) when a brawl erupted towards the end of his set.

He spotted fans having a physical altercation in the venue’s balcony seating area while he was playing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’. The 23-year-old decided to stop the song half way through so the matter could be dealt with safely.

A video on social media hears Capaldi say “Fuck me” as audience members try to break up the fight. Security later steps in.

Lewis Capaldi stops gig due to fight pic.twitter.com/4I4CLhKtWL — Alana 🥀 (@SmithsDisco) December 5, 2019

It’s believed at least six people were involved in the brawl. Two men were reportedly ejected from the venue [via Daily Record].

Capaldi is currently wrapping up a 13-night UK and Ireland tour that finishes tomorrow night (December 8) at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

The Scottish singer-songwriter had cancelled a number of the dates to prevent “long term damage” to his voice.

He was due to play Nottingham’s Rock City on December 2 and O2 Academy Sheffield on December 3 but was advised to pull those shows after he lost his voice during a gig at O2 Academy Brixton (November 29). Other shows were scrapped prior to these dates.

In other news, Capaldi has been named the hardest working artist in music, according to a new study.