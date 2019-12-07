Trending:

Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Edinburgh gig as fight breaks out

He had to stop playing 'Hold Me While You Wait'

Charlotte Krol
Lewis Capaldi performs at Usher Hall on December 5, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland. CREDIT: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi had to halt a gig in Edinburgh when a fight broke out in the crowd.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer was performing at the city’s Usher Hall on Thursday (December 5) when a brawl erupted towards the end of his set.

He spotted fans having a physical altercation in the venue’s balcony seating area while he was playing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’. The 23-year-old decided to stop the song half way through so the matter could be dealt with safely.

A video on social media hears Capaldi say “Fuck me” as audience members try to break up the fight.  Security later steps in.

It’s believed at least six people were involved in the brawl. Two men were reportedly ejected from the venue [via Daily Record].

Capaldi is currently wrapping up a 13-night UK and Ireland tour that finishes tomorrow night (December 8) at Glasgow’s O2 Academy.

The Scottish singer-songwriter had cancelled a number of the dates to prevent “long term damage” to his voice.

He was due to play Nottingham’s Rock City on December 2 and O2 Academy Sheffield on  December 3 but was advised to pull those shows after he lost his voice during a gig at O2 Academy Brixton (November 29). Other shows were scrapped prior to these dates.

In other news, Capaldi has been named the hardest working artist in music, according to a new study.

