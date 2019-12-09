Trending:

News Music News

Lewis Capaldi sets up Greggs tab for fans at Glasgow gig

"The Bakes are on me!"

Will Lavin
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi loves him some Greggs. CREDIT: Gus Stewart/Redferns

Lewis Capaldi continues to show love to Greggs by offering free food at the bakery chain for fans at a recent gig in Glasgow.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer made the gesture after his homecoming show at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on Sunday (December 8).

“I’m nothing if not a generous man, right,” Capaldi said while on stage at his gig. “As a thank you for coming to the show…you see on your wrists? You’ve got a band. Free Greggs!”

Advertisement

Sharing a video from the show with footage from the Greggs on Argyle Street on Twitter, Capaldi captioned the video: “Glasgow that was absolutely unreal buzzing to do it again tonight!!!! hope ya all enjoyed your @GreggsOfficial.”

See the clips below:

This isn’t the first time Capaldi has shown love to Greggs. Back in the summer, he was spotted serving sausage rolls at a Greggs and even dedicated a song to the popular food chain.

Last week, Capaldi was forced to cancel a number of his UK gigs to prevent “long term damage” to his voice.

The Scottish singer-songwriter was due to play Nottingham’s Rock City on December 2 and O2 Academy Sheffield on December 3 as part of his winter UK and Ireland tour. But he lost his voice during a gig at O2 Academy Brixton and was advised to cancel the next run of shows.

Advertisement

Now back on the road, he had to halt a gig in Edinburgh when a fight broke out in the crowd.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer was performing at the city’s Usher Hall on Thursday (December 5) when a brawl erupted towards the end of his set.

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has been named the hardest working artist in music, according to a new study.

Research conducted by the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP) revealed which of the world’s musicians work the hardest based on a number of different factors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

The Best Films of the Decade: The 2010s

NME -
As chosen by NME
Read more
Features

The Best Songs Of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here – after much debate – are the 100 very best songs of 2010s
Read more
Features

The Best Albums of The Decade: The 2010s

NME -
Here it is: the ultimate guide to the 100 essential albums of the 2010s, picked, ranked and dissected by NME experts
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.