Lewis Capaldi hilariously dismisses claims he could make £2m a month on OnlyFans

Lewis Capaldi has jokingly responded after being tipped to earn £2million a month on OnlyFans.

According to researchers at SlotsUp, the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist could be a huge success on the subscription platform that “enables content creators to monetise their influence” and hosts adult content.

The site claims that Capaldi could make £2,047,100 a month should he sell images and one-to-one chats to OnlyFans subscribers. Researchers took into account the artist’s 5.4million Instagram followers, predicting that 5 per cent of those would be willing to pay £15 a month in return for the exclusive content.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter today (October 8), the star responded to the reports in true Capaldi style: “Got a wee cock unfortunately x.”

Got a wee cock unfortunately x https://t.co/qyvYqIse92 — i don’t even know who lewis capaldi is (@LewisCapaldi) October 8, 2020

“I can see it!! Throw some tassels on your nippies and you’ll be all set,” one fan replied alongside an image of a topless Capaldi. Another wrote: “We don’t need OnlyFans, just another album thank u.”

A third follower said: “I mean Rishi Sunak did tell you to find another job xx.” You can see those posts and more reactions below.

I can see it!! Throw some tassels on your nippies and you'll be all set! ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/k0dV02minW — ❤️ (@WhewisLewis) October 8, 2020

We don’t need only fans, just another album thank u ❤️ — Brianna ireland (@Brianna15195439) October 8, 2020

Advertisement

lewis capaldi drinking app- OnlyCans — Lewis (@Edismylifegoal) October 8, 2020

I mean Rishi Sunak did tell you to find another job xx — isabel 🎃x LEWIS DAY (@capaldisuggs) October 8, 2020

Back in August, Capaldi joked that he wouldn’t be releasing any new music this year because people had “suffered enough” due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, he has since been announced for Reading & Leeds festivals 2021 alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Capaldi revealed in May that he’d written 11 songs for the follow-up to his debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which came out last summer. “Hopefully it will be out at some point next year,” he said.