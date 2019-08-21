Lewis Capaldi is auctioning a “licked and dunked” pack of Oreos for charity

A good cause but... gross.

Lewis Capaldi is auctioning off a packet of Oreos he has “licked and dunked” in the name of charity.

In a downright bizarre stunt, the Scottish singer is offering one fan the saliva-drenched biscuits via an auction on eBay. Proceeds will go to the music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, which was personally selected by Capaldi himself.

Appearing in a video uploaded yesterday (August 20), the star is seen announcing his team-up with Oreo. “I’m gonna lick them like there’s no tomorrow, for you,” he says, sitting next to a briefcase containing the spitty snacks. See the clip below.

“It’s a real honour to take a moment away from my busy, carefully planned eating schedule to lick, twist and dunk an entire packet of Oreos, all for Nordoff Robbins – an incredible cause,” Capaldi says of his involvement.

Joanna Dias, senior brand manager at Mondelez, added: “We know that people love anything touched by someone famous, and as one of the most talked-about music stars of 2019, we felt Lewis Capaldi was the perfect choice to create a buzz around Oreo and the iconic ‘twist, lick, dunk’ ritual. We really hope Oreo and Lewis fans get behind us and start bidding so we can raise lots of money for Nordoff Robbins.”

Earlier this summer, Lewis Capaldi also auctioned off the Chewbacca mask he sported at TRNSMT Festival in aid of Frightened Rabbit’s Tiny Changes charity. The headgear was then snapped up by Paolo Nutini, who paid £10,000 for the prop.