Lewis Capaldi joins Bastille for ‘Joy’ during their Glastonbury 2019 set

The band's Friday afternoon Pyramid Stage performance included a guest appearance from the hugely popular Scottish musician

Bastille welcomed Lewis Capaldi on stage as a surprise guest during their Pyramid Stage slot at Glastonbury this afternoon (June 28).

The ‘Doom Days’ four-piece brought the Scottish singer/songwriter on during a rendition of their upbeat recent single ‘Joy’, eliciting huge cheers from the Pyramid crowd.

Addressing the audience, Bastille frontman Dan Smith spoke about their connection with Capaldi.

“We did a tour earlier this year and Lewis came out with us, and we had the best time with him,” Smith said, before adding: “He’s as funny in real life as he is on Instagram. While we were on tour, his song went to number one and it stayed there for about nine years. Thank you for joining us, mate.”

You can see an image of Capaldi’s performance with Bastille below – check back with NME shortly for the full live review of Bastille’s set.

Capaldi will perform his main Glastonbury 2019 set tomorrow (June 29) over on The Other Stage, with his set kicking off at 4pm.

Earlier today, Capaldi played a secret set on the BBC Introducing Stage – marking his first-ever Glastonbury performance.