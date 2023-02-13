Lewis Capaldi laughs off BRITs “Sam Capaldi” blunder

Lewis Capaldi has laughed off the BRIT Awards 2023 host Mo Gilligan’s blunder after he called the singer “Sam Capaldi” by mistake.

Before Capaldi took to the stage, the host asked the audience to welcome to the stage “Sam Capaldi”. Lewis Capaldi then took to the stage to perform his single ‘Forget Me’.

Immediately after, viewers began sharing their confusion on Twitter. “Sam Capaldi,” one wrote, alongside an emoji with an eyebrow raised. “Who the frick is Sam Capaldi?” Asked another. “Glad the #Brits2023 is living up to its messy status. Never change babe.”

Advertisement

Capaldi has since laughed off the mistake by posting a mocked-up image of himself dressed in Sam Smith‘s flamboyant outfit at the ceremony with the caption: “Sam capaldi x”.

Sam capaldi x pic.twitter.com/UfQBCRc55g — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) February 11, 2023

The picture was hailed by many fans including footballer Peter Crouch who declared Capaldi “a hero.”

After Capaldi’s performance, Gilligan acknowledged the mistake. “I have to apologise I did call him Sam,” he said. “It just goes to show how strong the drinks are at the BRITs.”

Meanwhile, Capaldi joked on the red carpet to NME that he is sick of hearing his new album.

Capaldi’s upcoming record ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is set to be released in May. When asked by NME what we can expect from it, he quipped: “It’s fucking shit, honestly, don’t even bother with it. I’m fucking sick of hearing it at this stage already, so do not bother getting it. It’s a total piece of flaming shite. That’s all I have to say on it.”

Advertisement

Capaldi’s second studio album is out on May 19 via EMI. He has already released two singles from the record: ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Pointless’.

Meanwhile, last month Capaldi broke the record for the biggest-selling indoor live show in Scotland. He sold more than 15,000 tickets for his concert at the P&J Live arena in Aberdeen, which took place on January 23 as part of his current UK and Ireland headline tour. You can purchase any remaining tickets for his tour here.