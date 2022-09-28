Lewis Capaldi launches his own pizza brand

Lewis Capaldi has launched his very own pizza range.

The singer-songwriter took to Instagram last night (September 27) to reveal that during lockdown he had busy creating his own range of frozen pizzas with supermarket chains Iceland and Tesco.

“I think lockdown spurred on a lot of ideas for a lot of people,” said Capaldi. “And I turned to sourdough. Sourdough is my solace. The cogs started turning and I thought, pizzas could be my true calling.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It took a while it was a lot of trial and error. Eventually that spark just ignited and I stumbled upon greatness. I want to give these pizzas the best chance they can to succeed, I’ll be doing cooking shows, chat shows, you’ll be seeing a lot of the big cheese.”

‘Lewis Capaldi’s Pizza The Big Sexy Meaty One’ and ‘Lewis Capaldi’s Pizza The Big Sexy Cheesy One’ are both available now at £5 each. For more information head here.

Meanwhile, Capaldi covered Britney Spears‘ 2003 single ‘Everytime’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge earlier this week.

The track featured on Spears’ fourth studio album ‘In The Zone’ which also featured her huge hit ‘Toxic’. Capadli was joined by a pianist and a string section for his take on the track.

The singer-songwriter also performed comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which recently went straight to Number One in the UK singles chart and came complete with a music video that recreates Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.