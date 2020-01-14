The UK’s biggest lookalike agency is seeking a Lewis Capaldi double to add to their extensive roster.

London-based company Susan Scott Lookalikes are hoping to pin down the Scottish sensation’s doppelgänger, who would join their 30,000-strong list of acts available to book for special events.

Speaking to The Sun, the agency’s boss Caroline Green said: “We’d absolutely love a Lewis Capaldi lookalike. He’d be great.”

She went on to explain that they’re aiming to secure someone who would encompass Capaldi’s unique personality as well as his singing talent.

“It would be even better if he could be ‘Lewis Capaldi’,” Green said. “Not just look like him – if they can perform like him, amazing.

“If someone had his personality that would be even better. He’d be popular.”

Green said that her firm would “ideally have someone by the BRIT Awards”, with the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist up for four gongs at next month’s ceremony. “But we need people to come to us.”

Capaldi leads nominations for the 2020 BRITs along with Dave, who also has four nods. He’s in the running for Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (‘Someone You Loved’), Best New Artist, and Mastercard Album of the Year (‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’).

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi has responded to his ex-girlfriend appearing in the current series of Love Island.

He said that “it would have been nice to have a heads up” ahead of Paige Turley entering the villa, and joked that she should split any winnings with him.