Lewis Capaldi mistaken for seat-filler at The Grammys

Capaldi was one of the nominated artists at last night's ceremony (January 26)

Sam Moore
Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi (Picture: Getty)

Lewis Capaldi has said that he was mistaken for a seat-filler during last night’s Grammys ceremony.

Capaldi was in attendance at last night’s awards bash in LA (January 26) after being nominated for Song of the Year for his track ‘Someone You Loved’.

The singer/songwriter tweeted in the early hours of last night about how he spoke with a woman during the ceremony after she approached him and offered to take his seat.

“She thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom,” he added.

Capaldi lost out on the Song of the Year award to Billie Eilish, who cleaned up in the major Grammys categories by triumphing in the Record and Song of The Year categories. She also picked up Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Eilish became the first artist since Christopher Cross to pull off a sensational swoop of the “Big Four” Grammys, making her the first woman to achieve such an honour.

During the ceremony itself, Eilish gave her first-ever Grammys live performance as she delivered a piano-led version of ‘When The Party’s Over’.

The likes of Lil Nas X, Tyler, the Creator and BTS also performed during last night’s awards show.

