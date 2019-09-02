Six months after the first video starring Peter Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi has released a gloomy official video for his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’.

The new visual comes six months after its first video, which stars the Scottish musician’s cousin – and Doctor Who star – Peter Capaldi, which aimed to raise awareness for organ donation.

The video, which premiered Friday (August 30), explores the song and its deliberately open-ended lyric from another angle: romantic heartbreak. Under the direction of Byron McNally, Capaldi wanders the foggy streets in a daze, fresh from a breakup. He can’t keep himself from following his ex, though multiple strangers try to dissuade him. See the clip here:

Capaldi took six months to write ‘Someone You Loved’, he told NME. “A lot of people say that ‘the best songs fall into your lap’ and that they’re the easiest ones to write and take the shortest amount of time: I wholeheartedly disagree with that,” he said. “I think my best songs come from me sitting at a piano, bashing my head against a brick wall for hours and hours on end to get one good melody.”

‘Someone You Loved’ appears on Capaldi’s debut record, ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, which NME rated two stars. “The song is as safe as they come, a lilting piano-led track on which he uses the phrase ‘to have and to hold’ without irony,” NME’s Jordan Bassett wrote of ‘Someone You Loved’. “The boy has more gravel than a branch of B&Q. Most of this album adheres to a similar formula – all that really fluctuates is the extremity of his existential howl.”