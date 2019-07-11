“I’d love to see him and give him a big kiss, he’d love it!” – Lewis Capaldi wants to meet up with Noel Gallagher at the festival they’re both playing tonight

The feuding pair are both on the same festival bill today

Lewis Capaldi and Noel Gallagher, currently embroiled in a truly historic war of words, are both on the bill at Spain’s Mad Cool Festival today.

In an interview published just this morning, Gallagher told Capaldi to “enjoy his 15 minutes” of fame, and called the Scottish singer-songwriter “fucking Chewbacca”.

On stage at the Madrid festival today (July 11) Capaldi addressed the beef, saying: “Do you like rock and roll? Well, you’ve come to the wrong fucking place. Chewbacca himself is gonna give you some sad sad music.”

Speaking to Mad Cool, Capaldi spoke at length about the latest episodeof the saga, and revealed he’ll be watching Noel’s set tonight.

“I’d love to see him and give him a big hug and a big kiss. I’m sure he’d love it!” he said, before adding that he’ll “for sure” be seeing Noel’s set.

“I’m gonna see if I can get side of stage, and I’m gonna shout ‘Noooeell!’, and I’m gonna wave at him. He’s gonna love it!”

Meanwhile, Capaldi also changed his name on Twitter to ‘Chewis Capaldi’, complete with a brand new profile picture.

“He says I look like Chewbacca, which is cool I guess! I mean I like Chewbacca, he’s much taller than I am and he’s probably got a much bigger penis. So I don’t actually know where that’s come from in a sense that I’m not a seven foot alien beast, but I’ll take it.”

Gallagher made the Star Wars reference in response to the Scottish singer’s claim that “being slagged off by a man who is old enough to be my Da” was his “dreams coming true”.

“The greatest day of his life that I slagged him off or called him an idiot. It’s the greatest day of his fucking life so far,” Noel said. His own Mad Cool set is scheduled for later tonight.

While speaking to Mad Cool, Capaldi was also keen to reinforce that the feud remains a bit of a laugh. “I can take a joke and I can joke with the best of them. I saw a lot of people saying on Twitter today ‘you can’t body shame Lewis!’ but I’m saying do what you want, it’s cool!”

Also offering advice to young fans, he said: “Try very, very hard, write songs every day, play gigs every single day, and one day you too can achieve the dream that I achieved, of having Noel Gallagher slag you off!”

Elsewhere at the festival this evening, the likes of The Chemical Brothers, The Hives, Iggy Pop, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Vampire Weekend are set to play.

