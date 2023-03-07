Lewis Capaldi diagnosed with bronchitis, postpones Milan and Zurich shows

Lewis Capaldi has postponed his upcoming concerts in Zurich and Milan after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

Capaldi revealed the news via a Twitter post on March 6, saying he was “absolutely devastated to be typing this”.

“As lots of you know for the past few nights of tour I’ve been really struggling with my voice, last night in Stockholm I tried my best to sing through the show even with it feeling really uncomfortable because I was desperate not to let any of you down,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Elaborating further, Capaldi wrote: “I’ve just been to see a voice specialist in Sweden who’s told me I’ve got Bronchitis and that I should be on vocal rest for at least 3 days to give me any chance of not damaging my voice and being able to continue touring”.

zurich🇨🇭& milan 🇮🇹 am so so sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/czIiQ8aFKf — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 6, 2023

Capaldi would go on to share that his shows in Zurich and Milan had to be postponed and that he had already secured new dates for said shows. “Milan, the show will now be on Wednesday May 31st 2023 and Zurich the show will now be on Wednesday 28th June 2023. All original tickets for the shows will be valid, you don’t need to do anything else.”

Last month, Capaldi experienced a bout of Tourette’s during a gig in Frankfurt before stopping and letting the crowd take over his last song of the night due to his twitching. Addressing the situation, he said: “It’s not an issue in the slightest, I’m absolutely fine. It’s just this happens when I get like tired, nervous, excited, whatever. So it just gets more intense. I’m not doing it now at all because I’m lying in my bed in my pants.

“But this is at the end of an hour-and-a-half gig and I’m dinging in front of 15,000 people. So, yeah, I’m tired and I’m also very excited cause this whole arena is singing my songs back to me.”

Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis last year, explaining: “I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” Capaldi told his followers during the stream about his experience with Tourette’s syndrome, which affects over 300,000 people in the UK.