Lewis Capaldi postpones all shows until 2022 to focus on second album

Lewis Capaldi has confirmed he will postpone all his planned hows until 2022 in order to focus on writing and recording his second album.

The singer posted on social media shortly after it was confirmed that he will no longer appear at Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival, following its move to September this year.

He told fans: “Hello everyone, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. It’s been a while, hope you’re all staying safe!

“Just want to start off this wee note by saying how class it is to see things looking more hopeful for the world after an absolutely horrible year. I’ve been looking back at the madness of my life for the last little while and feeling really grateful to be able to call this music carry on a job for the past few years.

“I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.”

Hope you’re all doing okay, here’s a wee update for you all x pic.twitter.com/FOPnyPSsPM — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 26, 2021

Opening up on the progress of the new record, Capaldi added: “I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them.

“I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was.”

“Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album.

“For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you.”

Capaldi concluded: “I’m really sorry I won’t be out there with you this year, but I’ll be back in 2022 with new music and a shit load of shows in as many places as I can possibly get to across the world.

“Thanks again for all your love and support. Love ye! Lewis x.”

Capaldi previously announced a break from social media in January, telling fans he was going to “fuck off for a bit” to focus on writing his second album.