Lewis Capaldi postpones remainder of European tour: “I’m so, so fucking sorry”

Lewis Capaldi has postponed the remainder of his European headline tour, telling fans he is “so, so fucking sorry.”

Capaldi postponed two concerts in Zurich and Milan earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

He’s now confirmed that the rest of the tour has also been postponed – check out the affected dates below.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Capaldi said: “I’m fucking gutted to be making this video and I’m so, so sorry to do this but unfortunately I need to reschedule the remaining shows on my European tour.”

“I got told at the start of this week that I have Bronchitis. I was sent home to Glasgow, I went to another doctor and got medication and inhalers to help. I do feel a bit better and I thought I’d be ok to play the show,” said Capaldi, revealing he’d flown out to Barcelona ahead of a show there.

woke up this morning and thought i could get through tonight to not let anyone down, assure you worst thing i could've done for my health and conscience is to be not resting and get on a plane all the way here. for obvious reasons i didn't try singing for an hour this morning x https://t.co/jrC5t19iWI — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 10, 2023

“During soundcheck, my voice was just giving in,” he continued. “To prevent further damage, I’m going to have to take the week to let this die down and let it heal properly rather than do any permanent damage to it.”

“I’m really sorry, I feel like a dick for cancelling especially tonight, when it’s so close to the show. I don’t know what else to tell you,” he added. “I wanted to do a video so you knew it was coming from me, and not management. I’m so, so fucking sorry. Hopefully see you all soon.”

europe i’m so so sorry 💔 pic.twitter.com/MzYMUyS6Ch — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 10, 2023

The postponed shows are as follows:

MARCH

10 – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona

11 – Wizink Centre, Madrid

14 – Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart

15 – Olympiahalle, Munich

Fans are being advised to hold onto their tickets, with more info about new dates set to be revealed soon. His previously postponed shows in Zunich and Milan have already been rescheduled for May and June.

Capaldi is set to kick off a North American tour at the end of the month.

Following the announcement, footage of Capaldi meeting fans and apologising to them face-to-face was shared on social media. In one clip, Capaldi’s fans serenaded him with his 2019 hit ‘Before You Go’.

lewis capaldi going out to the queue in barcelona to apologise in person and then take photos with people !! who’s doing it like him honestly, adore that man sm pic.twitter.com/UTS4lv3t0k — amy ⁴ (@FUNERXLGAY) March 11, 2023

How cute is @LewisCapaldi saying sorry? Dont apologise, im with bronchitis too. Take care and rest!! Hope to see u soon bc since 2018 loving u but poor af until this year so it was my first gig of u, see ya zodiac match ♎️ 💛🌻 pic.twitter.com/yIIssGN0TV — Ann is in love with Dom🖤/Faith in the future. (@itsanngarciia) March 10, 2023

Earlier this week, Capaldi confirmed new documentary How I’m Feeling Now is coming to Netflix.

Set for release April 5, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”