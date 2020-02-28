Lewis Capaldi leads Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 line-up additions

Lewis Capaldi is among the latest additions to the Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 line-up.

This year’s festivals will be held from August 28-30. Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine will headline the main stages across the three days.

Capaldi is the latest big name to join the growing Reading & Leeds bill. He’ll play at Reading on Friday August 28 just before Migos, before heading to Leeds to perform on the Main Stage the following day (August 29).

10 more acts have also been added to the line-up today (February 28), with The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine, Cleopatrick, Belako, JAUZ, 100 Gecs, Koven and Sofi Tukker all being confirmed for this year’s festivals.

More acts are set to be announced soon. Weekend and day tickets for Reading & Leeds 2020 are on sale now from here.

Capaldi recently sold out two shows at The O2 in London, which are set for October 2 and 4.

“We just sold out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London in 1 second,” Capaldi wrote in gratitude to his fans. “20,000 of us each night fuckkkk. I have no words. Thank you all so much.”

Capaldi picked up two BRIT Awards — for Best New Artist and Song of the Year — at the 2020 ceremony earlier this month.