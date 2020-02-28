Lewis Capaldi leads Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 line-up additions

Lewis Capaldi is among the latest additions to the Reading & Leeds Festival 2020 line-up.
This year’s festivals will be held from August 28-30. Stormzy, Liam Gallagher and Rage Against The Machine will headline the main stages across the three days.
Capaldi is the latest big name to join the growing Reading & Leeds bill. He’ll play at Reading on Friday August 28 just before Migos, before heading to Leeds to perform on the Main Stage the following day (August 29).
@LewisCapaldi joins the #RandL20 line-up!! 🎉
+10 other new artists: @100gecs + @belakoband + @cleopatrickband + @Jauzofficial + @KOVENuk + @LDevineMusic + @realmostack + @MsBanks + @sofitukker + @thesubways
+ Many more to come! 🎪
Tickets on sale now https://t.co/se3B02oFyj pic.twitter.com/n8llsmiPDJ
— Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) February 28, 2020
10 more acts have also been added to the line-up today (February 28), with The Subways, Ms Banks, MoStack, L Devine, Cleopatrick, Belako, JAUZ, 100 Gecs, Koven and Sofi Tukker all being confirmed for this year’s festivals.
More acts are set to be announced soon. Weekend and day tickets for Reading & Leeds 2020 are on sale now from here.
Capaldi recently sold out two shows at The O2 in London, which are set for October 2 and 4.
“We just sold out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London in 1 second,” Capaldi wrote in gratitude to his fans. “20,000 of us each night fuckkkk. I have no words. Thank you all so much.”
Capaldi picked up two BRIT Awards — for Best New Artist and Song of the Year — at the 2020 ceremony earlier this month.