Lewis Capaldi recreates Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video for new single ‘Forget Me’

Lewis Capaldi has shared the video for his new single ‘Forget Me’, in which he recreates Wham!‘s ‘Club Tropicana’ – watch below.

‘Forget Me’ is the Scottish singer-songwriter’s first new original material since the release of the extended edition of his 2019 debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’.

The single’s video, filmed at Pikes Hotel by award-winning director Louis Bhose, sees Capaldi duplicate the 1983 Wham! video ‘Club Tropicana’, shot for shot.

“‘Forget Me’ is a song that’s so dear to my heart and I definitely feel like it’s my best tune yet,” Capaldi said. “It’s about a break up I went through where after a year, the only real contact I had with my ex was seeing her ‘post-me’ life play out on her Instagram.

“I was at a point where I was feeling pretty miserable and she seemed like she was moving on and having the best time, thriving, and I hated it. It seemed unfair to me that she appeared happy while I was hurting, and I was fearful she might have forgotten about me completely, so I wrote a song about it.”

Louis Bhose continued: “You hear a sad song and you expect a sad video. There’s catharsis in that. But to go in the other direction completely felt more in line with the Lewis that walked onstage at Glastonbury in full Noel Gallagher getup.

“The performance is classic Capaldi: ‘yeah, no bother, just singing this song with a cocktail in my hand. I’m fine, not thinking about my ex, here at Club Tropicana.’”

“I hope you like the song. If not, that’s fine too, but come on to fuck, I’ve heard some of the shite that’s been big over the last few years and it’s got to be a wee bit better than some of that,” Capaldi said following the release of the single.

“I’ll leave you with a quote from my mother: ‘It’s not the best song I’ve ever heard, but I do like it’.”

In other news, last week, the singer revealed in an Instagram Live broadcast that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

“It is something I am living with,” he told his followers, adding: “It’s not as bad as it looks.”