Lewis Capaldi reflects on “absolutely wild” 2019 on new track ‘Before You Go’ – listen

The singer says it's his "most personal" single to date

Lewis Capaldi has shared a new track called ‘Before You Go’ – listen below.

The Scottish singer-songwriter, who released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ in May, has enjoyed enormous success throughout 2019 – most recently bagging his first number one single in the US with ‘Someone You Loved’.

Capaldi has now reflected on his whirlwind year with what he’s called his “most personal” offering to date. ‘Before You Go’ arrived at 5 pm today (November 19) and is set to feature on an extended edition of the singer’s first album, out this Friday (November 22).

Revealing the inspiration behind the track ahead of its release, Capaldi wrote on Twitter: “The past year has been absolutely wild, didn’t in a million years think all of this stuff would happen to me.

“Less than two years ago I was lucky enough to get to gig in small pubs and bars back home in Scotland and somehow I am writing this with a number one single in America and getting to play to and meet thousands of ya every night all over the world.”

He added that ‘Before You Go’ “is by far the most personal tune [he’s] ever written”. See that post below.

The new track comes ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s UK and Ireland tour, which is set to kick off in Belfast on Friday. He’ll then take to the stage in Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Southampton, London, and Norwich. Further dates will take place in early December.

Following on from this month’s run, Capaldi will return next year for a sold-out arena tour. View the full 2019/2020 schedule below.

November

22 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

30 – Norwich, UEA

December

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

March 2020

2 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

3 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

5 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

6 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

9 – Dublin, 3Arena

11 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

12 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

13 – London, The SSE Arena Wembley

15 – Aberdeen, TECA