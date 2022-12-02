Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s heartfelt new single ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has shared a new single called ‘Pointless’ – you can listen to it below.
The track serves as the second preview of the Scottish singer-songwriter’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following ‘Forget Me’, which came out in September.
“From all my airs and graces/ To the little things I do/ Everything is pointless without you,” Capaldi sings in the chorus. Elsewhere, he reflects on how his partner “brings me inner peace“, “takes away my pain” and “takes me as I am“.
Tune in here:
Capaldi recently teased ‘Pointless’ with a series of posts on social media. In one video, he was seen cuddling up to a cardboard cut-out of Ed Sheeran in bed.
The follow-up to the singer’s 2019 debut studio album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent‘, is due for release on May 19, 2023 via EMI. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
In a previous statement about the project, Capaldi explained: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”
He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
Capaldi is set to embark on a UK and Ireland arena tour next month ahead of further dates across Europe. Check out the full UK/Ireland itinerary below, and find any remaining tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
Last month, Lewis Capaldi’s 2018 single ‘Someone You Loved’ surpassed Ed Sheeran’s hit ‘Shape Of You’ as the UK’s most streamed song of all time.