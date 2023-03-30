Lewis Capaldi responds to billboard featuring young Liz Truss

Lewis Capaldi has reacted to a billboard he spotted featuring a photo of a young Liz Truss in promotion of his upcoming documentary How I’m Feeling Now.

The singer-songwriter joked that the Netflix employee responsible for such advertisements should be sacked for erroneously using a photo of the former Prime Minister and not himself.

Capaldi’s quip stems from people previously comparing his looks to a younger version of Truss.

Advertisement

He captioned an image of the billboard, “Ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at Netflix needs firing.” A response from Netflix UK & Ireland’s official account read: “I had a good run.”

ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023

Capaldi previously laughed off comparisons between himself and the ex British PM, tweeting: “Why do I look like so many female politicians.”

He was responding to a tweet sharing a picture of a young Liz Truss captioned: “Congratulations @LewisCapaldi on becoming the next Prime minister #LizTruss.”

How I’m Feeling Now arrives on Netflix on April 5. It’s set to explore the singer’s ongoing mental health struggles, Tourette’s syndrome, and the pressures he feels with fame.

Advertisement

In a trailer released earlier this month the musician says: “I think I’ve never been more insecure in my life than I am now. And I think that’s got worse the more successful I’ve got. You get your whole life to write your first album, and a year or six months to write your second. The clock’s ticking.”

Capaldi has recently been on tour in the UK and Europe in support of his 2019 album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent‘ but was forced to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan after being diagnosed with bronchitis.

His second album ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent’ is released on May 19.