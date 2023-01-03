Lewis Capaldi responds to fan after being mistaken for Susan Boyle

Lewis Capaldi has responded to a fan after he was mistaken for Susan Boyle.
On New Year’s Eve (December 31), Capaldi performed as part of the BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations alongside host Edith Bowman.
After the performance, one fan took to TikTok and told Capaldi: “Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle.”
In response, Capaldi shared a video of himself shaking his head and joking that the comparison was a “great start to the new year”.
“I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s,” he added.
@lewiscapaldi
Elsewhere, Capaldi recently revealed that ticket sales to his upcoming gig in Germany are “abysmal” compared to other countries.
The Scottish singer-songwriter will release new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, the follow-up to 2019 debut ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, on May 19, 2023.
Prior to the album’s release, Capaldi is set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January, including a show at the 17,000-capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin.
Speaking to Ken Bruce on his BBC Radio 2 show, Capaldi said the tour is “selling well” except for the German date. The singer added: “People in Germany are really not vibing with my music, I have to say at the minute. Ticket sales are abysmal. That’s a word that I don’t get to use often.
“The show in Berlin is 17,000 people, that’s what the arena can hold,” he added. “And I have sold 1,373 tickets. Come on Germany. Get off your backsides and do something!”
Check out the dates for the tour below and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH 2023
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle
2023 will also see Capaldi make his headline debut at Reading & Leeds festivals. He is due to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.