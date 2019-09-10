These are the 10 albums that inspired Lewis Capaldi the most

All the way from Kanye to Oasis...
Lewis Capaldi has revealed the 10 albums that have inspired him the most throughout the years.
After being chosen as Scotland’s National Album ambassador for 2019, the breakout star has offered a glimpse to his wide-ranging influences.
Nothing if not eclectic, Lewis’ choices range all the way from The Maccabees to Kanye West. Despite a light-hearted spat with Noel Gallagher, there’s room for Oasis on the list too. You can check out the list in full below, as revealed to The Daily Record.
Lewis Capaldi’s 10 most influential albums are
- The Maccabees – ‘Given To The Wild’
- Bob Dylan – ‘Bringing It All Back Home’
- Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’
- Kanye West – ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’
- Bill Withers – ‘As I Am’
- Kings of Leon – ‘Aha Shake Heartbreak’
- Paolo Nutini – ‘Caustic Love’
- Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story, Morning Glory)’
- Arctic Monkeys – ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’
- The Beatles – Abbey Road
Describing his love of Oasis’ second album, he told The Daily Record: “Another album I’ve listened to what feels like a thousand times, one of those proper coming of age moments when you listen to it back to back. Also some of the best modern songwriting about. So many hits.”
The Scottish singer-songwriter claimed one of the fastest-selling albums of the year when he released his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ in May.
However, the 22-year-old recently revealed his attitude to his unexpected fame. “You can’t accept it as normality at all,” he said. “You have to say, ‘This is very weird and it’s gonna be for at least a couple of years’.
“It’s so bizarre and I’m so convinced it’s not going to last very long, just because I think it’s at some size now where it’s like, this surely can’t go on any longer than a year. It already shouldn’t have gone on this long.”