These are the 10 albums that inspired Lewis Capaldi the most

All the way from Kanye to Oasis...

Lewis Capaldi has revealed the 10 albums that have inspired him the most throughout the years.

After being chosen as Scotland’s National Album ambassador for 2019, the breakout star has offered a glimpse to his wide-ranging influences.

Nothing if not eclectic, Lewis’ choices range all the way from The Maccabees to Kanye West. Despite a light-hearted spat with Noel Gallagher, there’s room for Oasis on the list too. You can check out the list in full below, as revealed to The Daily Record.

Lewis Capaldi’s 10 most influential albums are

The Maccabees – ‘Given To The Wild’

Bob Dylan – ‘Bringing It All Back Home’

Fleetwood Mac – ‘Rumours’

Kanye West – ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Bill Withers – ‘As I Am’

Kings of Leon – ‘Aha Shake Heartbreak’

Paolo Nutini – ‘Caustic Love’

Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story, Morning Glory)’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’

The Beatles – Abbey Road

Describing his love of Oasis’ second album, he told The Daily Record: “Another album I’ve listened to what feels like a thousand times, one of those proper coming of age moments when you listen to it back to back. Also some of the best modern songwriting about. So many hits.”