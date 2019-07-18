“It’s gonna be OK!”: Lewis Capaldi reveals what happened when he finally met Noel Gallagher

"He was wriggling, but I pinned him."

Lewis Capaldi has revealed what happened when he finally met up with Noel Gallagher after months of feuding.

The Oasis star has been locked in a not-so-serious feud with the Scottish singer ever since he declared that “music is fucking wank at the moment”, before going on to directly mention Capaldi.

Since then, Capaldi hit back with a brilliant Glastonbury entrance, while Gallagher went on to liken him to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

But an unlikely meeting finally took place last Thursday, after the pair appeared on the same bill at Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival. After watching Noel’s set with his daughter Anais, Capaldi says he finally got a chance to meet the man himself.

“I met him. I actually met him at Mad Cool Festival!”, Capaldi told BBC Scotland.

“I gave him a big hug and whispered in his ear ‘It’s gonna be OK’. He was wriggling, but I pinned him and said ‘Noel!’, I’m here and it’s gonna be fine'”.

As we all suspected, Capaldi’s feud with Noel is altogether less serious than the Oasis man’s ongoing war of words with brother Liam.

“It’s all a good laugh isn’t it? It’s very funny and you can’t it seriously. He doesn’t care, I’m not bothered,” Capaldi confirmed.

“Say what you want, it’s a good laugh! Noel’s new EP Black Star Dancing is available to download right now, so make sure you go out and grab that. It’s a lovely, lovely piece of work.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi recently auctioned off the Chewbacca mask he sported at TRNSMT for Frightened Rabbit’s Tiny Changes charity. At present, the total funds raised for the headgear stands at over £6,700.