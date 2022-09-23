Lewis Capaldi shares cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’

Lewis Capaldi has covered Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Driver’s License’ for Spotify Singles – hear the cover, recorded at Abbey Road, below.

Capaldi recently returned with comeback single ‘Forget Me’, which went straight to Number One in the UK singles chart and came complete with a music video that recreates Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.

Alongside the ‘Driver’s License’ cover, Capaldi also shared a stripped back version of ‘Forget Me’ for the Spotify Singles release.

In a statement about the new song, Capaldi wrote: “I’m back. My new single is called ‘Forget Me’, and let’s just be honest here, lyrically it covers a lot of the same ground as before. I meet lady, lady leaves me, I whine about it in a pop song. Textbook.

“After I was able to finally fucking move out of my parents house in 2020 after the success of ‘Someone You Loved’ and ‘Before You Go’, I thought it’d be wise to ring up my pals TMS again and see if they fancied writing some more tunes after I realised I’m contractually obligated to make more music for a large corporation. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

“It’s a wee bit more upbeat than my previous numbers, mostly because after touring the world, I noticed that my lesser known slower tracks were making some of the crowds look like they were about to fall asleep out of sheer boredom. However, this new one is sad AND fast, much like my love making. Not to worry, I’ve still got plenty of depressing ballads up my sleeve. More on that another time…”

In other news, the singer revealed in an Instagram Live broadcast that he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

“It is something I am living with,” he told his followers, adding: “It’s not as bad as it looks.”

Capaldi added that while he hasn’t “really learned much” about the condition, he has been receiving “Botox in my shoulder to stop it moving” and “learning new ways to cope all the time”.

“Some days it’s more painful than others, sometimes it’s quite uncomfortable, but I guess that’s it,” he added.

“When they told me, ‘We think you’ve got Tourette’s’, I was like, ‘Do you know what? That makes so much sense’. When I look back at my interviews from 2018, I can see that I’m doing it.”