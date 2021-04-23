Lewis Capaldi shares details of NFT fan experiences including lifetime guestlist

Lewis Capaldi has revealed details of his new series of NFT ticket experiences – with perks including a secret gig, lifetime guestlist privileges, and the chance to hear his new album before anyone else.

The Scottish singer has teamed up with tech company Bondly for the project, which will give fans the chance to embark on “an experimental journey” while offering various unique perks.

There will be five digital card tiers available, with each ‘Big Fat Sexy Collectable Card’ increasing in rarity as the tiers progress – Bronze, Silver, Gold, Obsidian and Red. Prices start at £29.00.

‘Big Fat Sexy Collectable Cards’ with access to a v v secret album preview show happening next year!!! coming for ya next fri (30th April) at 6PM UK time/ 1PM ET 🦁🕺🦁 v v limited amounts of each card will be available 🎉 xox all details over here 👉 https://t.co/dZoncSpnJm pic.twitter.com/j5Tz2RRmme — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) April 23, 2021

The feature includes holographic collectible characters based on six humorous versions of Capaldi: Lewis Calamari, Sky Leopard, Queen Capaldi, Lewis Cashpaldi, America’s Sweetheart, Loois Capaldi and Sketch-A-Lewis. Each character is accompanied by audio narration from Capaldi.

Perks available to each owner include physical versions of the holographic cards, ticket giveaways, and a chance to be the first person to join him in the studio while he writes a song for his forthcoming album.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be launching these trading cards with the incredible team over at Bondly,” Capaldi said in a statement regarding the NFTs last month.

“This has been something I’ve been really excited about for a while & have been working on the game behind the scenes so it’s great to be able to finally announce this to everyone! Can’t wait to be giving a small preview of what’s coming up to a few of ya early next year! x”

The digital cards launch on Friday, April 30 at 6pm via capaldi.digital.

Other acts to have recently jumped on the NFT craze include Lindsay Lohan, Kings Of Leon, Grimes, Aphex Twin and – controversially – Gorillaz, who have been labelled as hypocritical due to the format’s effect on climate change.

As NME‘s Mark Beaumont explained in a recent blog, NFTs “act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectables.”