Lewis Capaldi shares response to complaints about Reading & Leeds headline slot: “Fuck ye”

Lewis Capaldi has responded to those criticising Reading & Leeds for booking him as a headliner of the 2023 festivals.

As announced this morning (December 9), Capaldi will headline the dual festivals next August alongside Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons.

Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.

After the announcement was made, some criticised Capaldi’s billing at the top of the line-up, to which he had a predictably foul-mouthed reply: “Fuck ye.”

Taking to Twitter, Capaldi shared his delight at headlining the festivals, and took a pop at those unhappy that the line-up has drifted from its rock roots.

“‘Reading and leeds is a ROCK festival what the fuck is Lewis capaldi doing there’,” the singer wrote. ‘Lewis capaldi isn’t festival material’ Fuck ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners… next year, see ye there.”x

In a further tweet, he then added: “It’s mad I’m gonna save rock and roll when I headline reading and Leeds wtf.”

Capaldi played R+L in 2018 on the smaller stages the year before the release of his Number One debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent‘. The follow-up, ‘Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent‘, arrives next May.

“I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading & Leeds Festival,” Capaldi added in a statement. “Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Last week, Capaldi shared a new single called ‘Pointless’. The track serves as the second preview of ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following ‘Forget Me’, which came out in September.