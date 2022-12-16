Lewis Capaldi shares touching new video for ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has shared the video for his recent single ‘Pointless’ – check it out below.
- READ MORE: The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “Am I a body positive role model? It’s probably not good to call yourself a chubby c***”
The heart-warming video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) bringing up her son (George Jaques) through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood with the whole thing soundracked by Capaldi’s emotional ballad.
The clip was directed by Hector Dockrill, who has previously directed videos for Sam Fender and Post Malone.
Check out the video below:
‘Pointless’ is the second single to be taken from Capaldi’s upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ will be released on May 19, 2023.
Last week, Capaldi was announced to be making his headline debut at next year’s Reading and Leeds. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.
Capaldi responded to those criticising the festival for giving him a headline slot in a characteristically foul-mouthed manner. “‘Reading and leeds is a ROCK festival what the fuck is Lewis capaldi doing there’,” the singer wrote on Twitter. ‘Lewis capaldi isn’t festival material’ Fuck ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners… next year, see ye there.”x
In a further tweet, he then added: “It’s mad I’m gonna save rock and roll when I headline reading and Leeds wtf.”
Capaldi is also set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January. Check out the dates below and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle