Lewis Capaldi shares touching new video for ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has shared the video for his recent single ‘Pointless’ – check it out below.

The heart-warming video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) bringing up her son (George Jaques) through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood with the whole thing soundracked by Capaldi’s emotional ballad.

The clip was directed by Hector Dockrill, who has previously directed videos for Sam Fender and Post Malone.

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

‘Pointless’ is the second single to be taken from Capaldi’s upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ will be released on May 19, 2023.

Last week, Capaldi was announced to be making his headline debut at next year’s Reading and Leeds. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Capaldi responded to those criticising the festival for giving him a headline slot in a characteristically foul-mouthed manner. “‘Reading and leeds is a ROCK festival what the fuck is Lewis capaldi doing there’,” the singer wrote on Twitter. ‘Lewis capaldi isn’t festival material’ Fuck ye. Dream come true to be one of the headliners… next year, see ye there.”x

In a further tweet, he then added: “It’s mad I’m gonna save rock and roll when I headline reading and Leeds wtf.”

Advertisement

Capaldi is also set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January. Check out the dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle