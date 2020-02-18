Lewis Capaldi has denied that his hit single ‘Someone You Loved’ is about his ex-girlfriend and Love Island contestant Paige Turley, despite public belief.

Instead, Capaldi revealed that the single is in fact about his grandmother, who died shortly before he wrote the song.

Speaking to V Music in Australia, Capaldi said: “The song is not about a lady who I was in a romantic relationship with, it’s about my grandmother, who is dead. Fuck.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I was kind of writing for the album and I thought the album was finished. I had this little thing in my head like ‘You could try just doing one more.’ And I did try and do one more for like three months and nothing was coming. And then one day I sat at my piano, after the death, and I sat down and started messing around.”

Capaldi said he initially planned on saving the track for his second album, then joked: “Thank fuck I never did that, because my career would have been an absolute fucking tailspin. I would have flopped hard.”

‘Someone You Loved’ earned Capaldi a nomination for Song Of The Year at the Grammys, an accolade he drunkenly compared to “eating a whole chicken parm”.

After the ceremony, which saw Capaldi miss out on the prize to Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’, he said that at one point he was mistaken for a seat-filler.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Scottish singer said yesterday that he’s keen to record the next James Bond theme, provided he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.