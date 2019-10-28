Lewis Capaldi scores first US number one with ‘Someone You Loved’

The 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' singer celebrated by painting his face in the style of the Stars and Stripes

Lewis Capaldi has achieved his first number one single in the US with ‘Someone You Loved’.

The Scottish singer/songwriter’s track, which featured on his debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’, has already achieved chart success in the UK, where it went to the top of the singles chart back in March.

‘Someone You Loved’ has now reached number one in the US, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in the chart dated November 2. It is the 1,091st number one in the Hot 100’s six-decade history, and spent 23 weeks in the US charts before reaching the top of the pile.

Posting on his social media channels earlier this evening (October 28), Capaldi shared a series of images which revealed that he’d been celebrating his chart success by painting his face in the style of the US flag.

He signed off the post with “America’s Sweetheart”, a moniker he appears to have also had printed on a set of Capaldi tour t-shirts.

Earlier this month, Capaldi registered his delight at Camila Cabello’s cover of ‘Someone You Loved’ — while also predicting that sales of the song would “skyrocket” thanks to Cabello’s Live Lounge cover.

Capaldi recently released the video for his single ‘Bruises’. The clip comes ahead of his upcoming run of UK tour dates, which you can details of below.

November

22 – Belfast, Ulster Hall

23 – Manchester, Academy

25 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

26 – Bristol, O2 Academy

28 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

29 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

30 – Norwich, UEA

December

2 – Nottingham, Rock City

3 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

5 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

7 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

8 – Glasgow, O2 Academy