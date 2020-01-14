Lewis Capaldi speaks out as ex-girlfriend appears on ‘Love Island’: “Slide me two grand!”

Lewis Capaldi has spoken about his ex-girlfriend appearing in the current series of Love Island, saying that he wasn’t told in advance that she would be a contestant.

The Scottish singer-songwriter said “it would have been nice to have a heads up” ahead of the new series and joked that his ex, Paige Turley, should split any winnings with him.

In a radio interview with The Edge NZ, the 23-year-old star said: “The prize is like £50,000 and I’ll be like, ‘Well, listen. They asked you to go on it right I’m not saying I’m the reason but also… slide me two grand.'”

Advertisement

He is supportive of Paige’s decision to go on the reality series. “It was fairly amicable, the split. She never told me she was going on the show. That would have been a nice heads up! But I mean fair play, good luck to her,” he added.

‘I’ll be fucking watching it! Aye, I’ll be watching it and going, ‘Go on Paige! Come on, come on!’ And when she’s on a date with a boy I’ll go, ‘Come on! Kiss him!’ I hope she wins.”

According to the Daily Mail, Paige, 22, said: “I think Lewis will find the fact I’m on the show funny. You never know, he might even vote.

“Me and Lewis are still very, very friendly. You’ve seen his social media. He’s a very witty, funny guy, so he’ll probably make a total joke about it.”

Capaldi said of their relationship: “‘I’ve known her for years, we were 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started going out and 20 when we finished going out.”

Advertisement

In other news, Capaldi joins Dave with having the most 2020 BRIT Award nominations. The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer has nods for Male Solo Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best New Artist, and MasterCard Album of the Year.