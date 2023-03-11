Lewis Capaldi takes part in Tourette’s wrist device trial

Lewis Capaldi has taken part in a new trial for a wrist device to help those who have Tourette’s Syndrome.

Capaldi revealed his Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis last year, explaining: “I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” Capaldi told his followers during the stream about his experience with Tourette’s syndrome, which affects over 300,000 people in the UK.

“My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with: it’s not as bad as it looks.”

Now, the new Neupulse device has been created to try and significantly reduce tics, and has been described as “life-changing” and giving a “significant” reduction in tics.

Capaldi was among 121 people to trial the device at the University Of Nottingham, with Sky News reporting that researchers said it helped him “feel calmer and the device clearly suppressed the head and shoulder tics which can be quite painful for him”.

At a recent gig, fans took over a rendition of the singer’s hit ‘Someone You Loved’ after the singer experienced his Tourette’s tics. Earlier on in his tour, Capaldi had to share a statement reassuring fans that he was “absolutely fine” after a video of him twitching on stage sparked concern.

Now, during a recent gig in Frankfurt, Germany, Capaldi was singing his biggest hit and final song of the night, before stopping and letting the crowd take over due to twitching on stage.

Earlier today (March 11), Capaldi announced he was to postpone the remainder of his European headline tour, telling fans he is “so, so fucking sorry.”

Capaldi postponed two concerts in Zurich and Milan earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis. Announcing the news on Twitter, Capaldi said: “I’m fucking gutted to be making this video and I’m so, so sorry to do this but unfortunately I need to reschedule the remaining shows on my European tour.”

“I got told at the start of this week that I have Bronchitis. I was sent home to Glasgow, I went to another doctor and got medication and inhalers to help. I do feel a bit better and I thought I’d be ok to play the show,” said Capaldi, revealing he’d flown out to Barcelona ahead of a show there.

Earlier this week, Capaldi confirmed new documentary How I’m Feeling Now is coming to Netflix. Set for release April 5, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.”