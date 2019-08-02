Lewis Capaldi tells Liam and Noel that if they want to “eradicate” him from popular music they should reform Oasis

The 'Someone You Loved' singer has called for the brothers to reunite through their dislike for his music

Lewis Capaldi has made a plea to Liam and Noel Gallagher, telling them that if they want to “eradicate” him from popular music then they should reform Oasis.

In an interview with Radio X‘s Maz Tappuni, Capaldi was asked whether he was the man to get Oasis back together, at which point he appealed directly to the Gallagher brothers in the hope that they might get the band back together.

“Both of you probably don’t like my music, and wouldn’t you love to see me not be in the charts?” he asked. “If you guys got back together and do an Oasis album repackage, you’ll knock me out the charts for sure. And look, you probably don’t like that I’m in the… I mean, Noel, for one, you don’t like the tunes my man, you don’t like them. And Liam, I mean, look, you probably don’t like them either so if you guys want to eradicate me from popular music what you’re going to have to do is get together and reform. I’ll see you there.”

He added: “Imagine they did!”

Watch Lewis Capaldi’s plea to the Gallaghers below:

Noel Gallagher had been locked in a not-so-serious feud with the Scottish singer-songwriter ever since he declared that “music is fucking wank at the moment”, before going on to directly mention Capaldi.

Since then, Capaldi hit back with a brilliant Glastonbury entrance, while Gallagher went on to liken him to Star Wars character Chewbacca.

The pair’s feud seemingly came to an end when they met up last month at Mad Cool Festival, where Capaldi apparently gave “him a hug”.

Following the meeting, the singer now says Gallagher “loves him”.

Capaldi added: “He’s a lovely man, there was no animosity. I mean, I’ve got new T-shirt ideas for Chewis Capaldi for him calling me Chewbacca. This is totally fine, do you know what I mean?”

In other Capaldi news, he has unveiled the video for his new single ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, which sees him hugging fans backstage at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

The clip sees the singer hours before his set wearing a homemade cardboard sign saying ‘HOLD ME’, before he goes around embracing festival-goers.