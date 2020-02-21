Lewis Capaldi thanks fans as O2 Arena shows sell out in “one second”

Lewis Capaldi has thanked his fans after tickets for his shows at The O2 Arena reportedly sold out in just “one second”.

The Scottish singer added a second date at the London venue this morning, after tickets were snapped up within seconds this morning. The second show then went on to sell at the same rate.

Capaldi will perform two shows at the London venue on October 2 and October 4, marking his biggest headline performances to date.

“We just sold out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London in 1 second,” he wrote on Twitter.

“20,000 of us each night fuckkkk. I have no words. Thank you all so much x.”

The gigs will join Capaldi’s already-announced arena dates in staging the mental health initiative LIVELIVE, which aims to provide mental health support to fans “who love live music, yet suffer from anxiety and/or panic attacks whilst in busy concert environments.”

Each ticket to Capaldi’s upcoming tour includes a 50p donation which goes towards “providing a fully qualified team at venues who are expertly trained and qualified in assisting with panic, anxiety or any other general mental health enquiries fans may have”.

During his acceptance speech for Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards earlier this week, Capaldi told the audience that his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ is not about his ex-girlfriend Paige Turley — but was in fact written for his late grandmother.