Lewis Capaldi to offer intimate fan experiences with NFT collectables

Lewis Capaldi is set to release a series of NFT ticket experiences.

The Scottish singer-songwriter has teamed up with tech company Bondly for the project, which will give fans the chance to embark on “an experimental journey” while offering various unique perks.

Owners of the NFT (non-fungible token) collectable cards will be able to claim a private, intimate in-person event next year.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be launching these trading cards with the incredible team over at Bondly,” Capaldi said in a statement.

“This has been something I’ve been really excited about for a while & have been working on the game behind the scenes so it’s great to be able to finally announce this to everyone! Can’t wait to be giving a small preview of what’s coming up to a few of ya early next year! x”

You can sign up to receive further information via email here.

Other acts to have recently jumped on the NFT craze include Lindsay Lohan, Kings Of Leon, Grimes, Aphex Twin and – controversially – Gorillaz, who have been labelled as hypocritical due to the format’s effect on climate change.

As NME‘s Mark Beaumont explained in a recent blog, NFTs “act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles.”

Meanwhile, Capaldi recently postponed his tour dates for 2021 in order to focus on finishing his second studio album.

“I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be,” he explained. “Partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was.”

Capaldi’s first record, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, came out back in 2019.