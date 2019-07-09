Lewis Capaldi to play his debut album with full orchestra at one-off show

This will be pretty special.

Lewis Capaldi has announced details of a one-off performance that will see him playing his debut album, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The Scottish singer and social media funny man will play Liverpool’s Croxteth Park for a one-off BBC Radio 1 performance on Monday, August 5.

“PLAYING THE ALBUM LIVE WITH AN ORCHESTRA!,” wrote Capaldi on Twitter.

“Honestly so buzzing for this!! show is in liverpool in august!!!”

While the majority of tickets have been snapped up, the remainder can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

The announcement of the show comes after one fan proved their devotion to Capaldi by getting a tattoo of his face.

Twitter user Milly Moore shared her new ink with the Scottish singer, based around an iconic Instagram photo he took of himself with sunglasses on and a towel around his head. It comes complete with the caption “HELLOOO LAYDISSS”.