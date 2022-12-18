Lewis Capaldi wants new single ‘Pointless’ to become “a wedding song”

Lewis Capaldi has said that he wants his new single ‘Pointless’ to become “a wedding song”.
- READ MORE: The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “Am I a body positive role model? It’s probably not good to call yourself a chubby c***”
‘Pointless’ is the second single to be taken from Capaldi’s upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, following ‘Forget Me’. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ will be released on May 19, 2023.
Speaking to The Big Issue, Capaldi discussed the origins of the song, and why he thinks it could soundtrack weddings. “It’s not about the TV programme unfortunately, though that would make quite entertaining listening,” the singer joked. “I’m all about Richard Osman, even though he’s left.
“No, it’s a song about being in love, which for me is almost an alien concept,” Capaldi added. “My songs are usually about falling out of love or being heartbroken or something like that. They don’t often lean towards just a happy love.
“Listen, we’ve got a song like ‘Someone You Loved’, which gets played at funerals. And it’d be nice to have a song like ‘Pointless’ that gets played at weddings. Basically, it’s a cash grab.”
Earlier this week, Capaldi shared a touching official video for ‘Pointless’. The heart-warming video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) bringing up her son (George Jaques) through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood.
Last week, Capaldi was announced to be making his headline debut at next year’s Reading and Leeds. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.
Capaldi is also set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January. Check out the dates below and buy your tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH 2023
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle