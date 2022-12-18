Lewis Capaldi wants new single ‘Pointless’ to become “a wedding song”

Lewis Capaldi has said that he wants his new single ‘Pointless’ to become “a wedding song”.

‘Pointless’ is the second single to be taken from Capaldi’s upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’, following ‘Forget Me’. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’ will be released on May 19, 2023.

Speaking to The Big Issue, Capaldi discussed the origins of the song, and why he thinks it could soundtrack weddings. “It’s not about the TV programme unfortunately, though that would make quite entertaining listening,” the singer joked. “I’m all about Richard Osman, even though he’s left.

“No, it’s a song about being in love, which for me is almost an alien concept,” Capaldi added. “My songs are usually about falling out of love or being heartbroken or something like that. They don’t often lean towards just a happy love.

“Listen, we’ve got a song like ‘Someone You Loved’, which gets played at funerals. And it’d be nice to have a song like ‘Pointless’ that gets played at weddings. Basically, it’s a cash grab.”

Earlier this week, Capaldi shared a touching official video for ‘Pointless’. The heart-warming video tells the story of a single mother (Niamh Algar) bringing up her son (George Jaques) through childhood, adolescence and into adulthood.

Last week, Capaldi was announced to be making his headline debut at next year’s Reading and Leeds. He is set to top the bill on Main Stage West on the Saturday of Reading and Sunday of Leeds. Also set to headline are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.

Capaldi is also set to hit the road on a UK and European arena tour in January. Check out the dates below and buy your tickets here.

JANUARY 2023

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

18 – Manchester, AO Arena

19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

29 – Belfast, SSE Arena

30 – Dublin, 3Arena

FEBRUARY 2023

1 – Cardiff, International Arena

2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena

13 – Warsaw, Torwar

14 – Vienna, Stadthalle

16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

17 – Prague, O2 Arena

19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle

23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

26 – Paris, Accor Arena

28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

MARCH 2023

2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena

7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum

10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

11 – Madrid, WiZink Center

14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle

15 – Munich, Olympiahalle