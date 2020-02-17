Lewis Capaldi says he wants to do the next ‘James Bond’ theme song

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he would be interested in penning the next James Bond theme song.

The ‘Someone You Loved’ singer made the revelation after discussing Billie Eilish‘s new Bond theme, ‘No Time To Die’.

Produced by her brother Finneas, Eilish released her highly-anticipated theme for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die last week. It features Johnny Marr on guitar, plus orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

“I think her and her brother Finneas have done an excellent job,” Capaldi said of the song (via Metro UK).

The ‘Before You Go’ hitmaker then revealed that he would be up for having a go at doing the next Bond theme himself if he’s not “completely irrelevant” by then.

“I’m not sure how good I’d be at the whole kind of brooding, mysterious… I don’t know how good I would be at that considering what I’m like as a person but I think they’ve done a very good job on it,” he said.

“So yeah, obviously it’d be incredible, maybe the next one if I’m not completely irrelevant by then, which might happen.”

Last month, Lewis Capaldi said that he was mistaken for a seat-filler during this year’s Grammys ceremony.

Capaldi was in attendance at the awards bash in LA after being nominated for Song of the Year for his track ‘Someone You Loved’.