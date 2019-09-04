Lewis Capaldi’s fans can now watch him perform in virtual reality

You can watch his live shows via phones and headsets

Lewis Capaldi has teamed up with MelodyVR to let his fans experience the thrill of his live shows from the comfort of their own home.

The rising Scottish star joins the likes of Rae Sremmurd, Julia Michaels, Panic! At The Disco and Julia Michaels – who have all signed up to the new technology.

Accessible via phones and virtual reality headsets, the app allows fans to get up close and personal with their heroes.

Capaldi, who will play London’s Wembley Arena next year, said: “Buzzing to have had the opportunity to record the entire show in VR! This is the future and I’m nothing if not a forward thinking man. When I found out that they definitely couldn’t smell me I was like, ‘cool, let’s do it’.

“People who physically aren’t able to attend a gig because of any physical or mental health issues they might struggle with – I want those people to get the experience of actually being at the shows and take away some of the atmosphere you would experience if you were there, within virtual reality. I want everyone who likes my music to enjoy it.”

Panic! At The Disco fans, meanwhile, can watch their show at London’s O2 Arena in virtual reality.

Frontman Brendon Urie commented: “To be able to give those who couldn’t make it to the Pray For The Wicked tour the experience of not only being at the show, but standing on stage right next to me, is absolutely incredible. It’s a hell of a show at the O2, I can’t wait for everyone to see it in virtual reality with MelodyVR.”