Lewis Capaldi’s new album is outselling the rest of the Top 20 combined

Lewis Capaldi’s new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ is already outselling the rest of the Official Albums Chart Top 20 combined, and set to reach the Number One spot.

The album arrived last Friday (May 19) and marked the second full-length LP from the Scottish singer-songwriter. Now, less than a week since its release, the recird has already reached over 68,000 chart sales, and is fast on its way to top the charts.

Currently, the peak position is held by Ed Sheeran with ‘-’ (‘Subtract’), which was released at the start of the month (May 5) and was later certified the fastest-selling album of the year so far.

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ has already had three singles to reach the Number One position on the Official UK charts ahead of its release — ‘Forget Me’, ‘Pointless’ and ‘Wish You The Best’.

Now, following the full album being shared, the LP is expected to match the record-breaking success of Capaldi’s debut album, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, which contained the most-streamed song in Official Chart history, ‘Someone You Loved’.

Other new releases making waves on the albums chart include Def Leppard’s ‘Drastic Symphonies’, which was made in collaboration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and ‘Take Me Back To Eden’, the third album by enigmatic English rock band Sleep Token.

Other entries set to complete this week’s new entries inside the Top 10 could be from Paul Simon and English prog band Yes — with their respective albums ‘Seven Psalms’ (9) and ‘Mirror To The Sky’ (6).

As reported by Billboard, The Smiths’ compilation album ‘The Sound Of The Smiths’ is also expected to make a return to the charts, following the news that the band’s bassist Andy Rourke passed away on Friday (May 19).

The same can be expected of both Beyoncé and SZA — for their respective releases ‘Renaissance’ and ‘SOS’. This comes ahead of both of their tours, which are making stops in the UK throughout May and June.

In other Lewis Capaldi news, on Sunday (May 21), the 26-year-old musician was presented with an “unusual” statue of himself, made by students at his former secondary school.

Elsewhere, his latest album was described as having “quiet, slow-building verses [which] are punctuated by choruses that boast belting, toilet-adjacent vocal strains” in a three-star review by NME. “It clouds a record that occasionally shows steady growth, but this potential remains largely untapped,” it read.

“Buried at the end of the record is its finest moment, one that does away with the gooey, romance platitudes and instead indulges in something inwards-looking and potent … Moments like this – candid, coarse – are where Capaldi shows growth and where he should go next. You just wish he’d realised this sooner.”