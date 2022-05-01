Lewis McLaughlin wins Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2022

Glastonbury has announced Lewis McLaughlin as the winner of the festival’s 2022 Emerging Talent Competition.

The annual contest offers rising acts the chance to win a slot on one of the festival’s main stages, as well as a £5,000 Talent Development prize from the PRS Foundation.

Over the course of last night (April 30), the top three acts from the previously-announced longlist of acts were unveiled on the official Glastonbury Twitter account.

Rapper Crae Wolf and Leeds band English Teacher took third and second place respectively, each securing a slot at Glastonbury 2022 and £2,500 from PRS.

Taking the top prize was Scottish singer-songwriter. In response, he wrote on Twitter: “Madness,” before adding in a separate tweet: “Honestly so stunned, all the other acts were incredible. Big thanks to all the judges and everyone involved in the competition.”

Sharing the news on social media, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis said: “What a night, so many great bands, all playing in the final of our ETC. Congratulations to @LewisSings and @CraeWolf as well as @englishteac_her As the standard was so high all night long, we are giving every finalist a gig at this years festival!”

The last Emerging Talent Competition took place in 2020, with R.A.E being announced as the winner. West London singer-songwriter Matilda Mann and Newcastle’s AJIMAL took third and second place respectively.

As the 2020 and 2021 festivals were both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, R.A.E is now scheduled to make an appearance on the 2022 bill instead.

Glastonbury organisers said: “The winner of the 2020 competition – which had its entry window before that year’s Festival was cancelled – was the incredible south-east Londoner R.A.E, who wowed the judges with her radiant, pin-sharp hip-hop and R&B. R.A.E will play on one of the main stages at this year’s Festival as part of her prize.”

In March, Glastonbury announced their line-up for 2022. Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar were confirmed as the festival’s final two headliners, joining previously announced headliner Billie Eilish. Diana Ross was previously confirmed for this year’s ‘Legends’ slot.

You can see the full-line up so far here, with more names to be added.