Rapper Lexii Alijai’s cause of death confirmed

Rising rapper Lexii Alijai died from an accidental overdose, a ruling by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office has confirmed.

The hotly tipped Minnesota musician passed away on January 1. She was 21.

The medical examiner’s office have now returned the results of their investigation into Alijai’s death (via Billboard), ruling that she died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and ethanol.

Advertisement

Among those to pay tribute to Alijai following the tragic news of her passing earlier this month was Kehlani, who recently worked with the rapper on the track ‘Jealous’.

“This shit was so much deeper than music, that was my little sister,” Kehlani wrote on social media.

“Weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please.”

Kehlani will perform at a special benefit show in Alijai’s memory on February 19 in Minneapolis.

LEXII ALIJAI DAY IN MINNEAPOLIS MN. TICKETS UP TOMORROW 9 AM. ALL PROCEEDS TO HER FAMILY & FOUNDATION. pic.twitter.com/liKzI8SqDR — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 23, 2020

Advertisement

1AM Media, who managed the rising rapper, hailed Alijai earlier this month as “an extraordinary talent who left an indelible mark on the music industry in just a short period of time”.

“She was a true lyricist and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity,” the company’s statement said. “She had a deep love and devotion to music but more than anything, was a generous and kind soul, with an infectious spirit.

“Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamville artists and was enthusiastic about the future and eager to see the world. Her debut album ‘Come Back Soon’ was set to release this year.”

“The entire 1am family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by her passing. Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time.”