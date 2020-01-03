Lexii Alijai’s management company “heartbroken and deeply saddened” by her death

The management team of Lexii Alijai have posted a tribute to the late rapper.

It was reported on Wednesday (January 1) that the 21-year-old, whose real name was Alexis Alijai Lynch, had died. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

1AM Media, whose management company and record label, 1AM Entertainment, managed Lynch, has now provided Variety with the following statement:

“Lexii was an extraordinary talent who left an indelible mark on the music industry in just a short period of time.

“She was a true lyricist and an exceptional storyteller with an authentic sound full of energy and curiosity. She had a deep love and devotion to music but more than anything, was a generous and kind soul, with an infectious spirit.

“Lexii was inspired by J. Cole and the time she spent with the many Dreamville artists and was enthusiastic about the future and eager to see the world. Her debut album ‘Come Back Soon’ was set to release this year.”

“The entire 1am family is heartbroken and deeply saddened by her passing,” the statement continues. “Our deepest condolences to her friends, fans and everyone who was touched by her. Her family appreciates privacy during this difficult time.”

A vigil for Lynch is planned for 6pm local time today (January 3) at Minneapolis American Indian Center.

Kehlani, who featured the rapper on her song ‘Jealous’, was among the first high profile names to confirm the news to her fans on social media.

“Jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. Fuck,” she tweeted.

She added: “This shit was so much deeper than music that was my little sister.

“Weakest saddest way to start a new year i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here love on your people please.”

Lynch released her debut album ‘Growing Pains’ in 2017 and put out three mixtapes in her short career: ‘Super Sweet 16s’, ‘In The Meantime’, and ‘feel less’.