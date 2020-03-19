The Lexington in London has closed its doors until the coronavirus pandemic clears.

The music venue which has played host to the likes of Tame Impala and Sleaford Mods in the past, has taken the decision in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request earlier this week for people to avoid visiting pubs, clubs and theatres.

Posting on Facebook, staff at the venue announced that they have “been following the developments of the global pandemic extremely closely over the past few weeks and our position has always been to do what we think is safest for all of our staff and customers.”

In light of the coronavirus outbreak, the venue went on to say that they’ll “remain closed indefinitely.”

The statement added: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely, will endeavor to reschedule as many gigs as possible and when the time comes to reopen we will be looking forward to welcoming everyone back for a well earned drink and a dance.

“For those who have gig tickets through March and April, refunds can be obtained from point of purchase. In the meantime, stay strong, stay healthy and stay happy. Our thoughts are with everyone and we will miss you all immensely.”

Meanwhile, owners of The Leadmill in Sheffield are auctioning off several items of memorabilia to help pay staff wages during the crisis.

This comes as Chris Martin, U2 singer Bono and Christine And The Queens are among a number of artists who have either performed online or posted songs to cheer fans during the coronavirus outbreak.

Yungblud also put on a hour-long show from LA on Monday (March 16) where he played to an empty room. NME gave the show four stars, writing: “It feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”